Anushka Sen to play Manikarnika on TV

By IANS

MUMBAI: After actress Kangana Ranaut, child artiste Anushka Sen is now all set to step into the role of Manikarnika -- popularly known as Rani Laxmibai -- but on the small screen.

The 16-year-old Anushka will trace the journey of the Rani of Jhansi in the upcoming Colors' show 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani'.

Honoured to be a part of the show, Anushka said in a statement: "Jhansi Ki Rani is such prominent name in our nation's history. She is a warrior that every girl can only aim to become. It's an honour to get a chance to play a queen who fought many stereotypes and changed the reality of Jhansi. She showed Britishers what Indian women are made and their power to fight against all odds."

Kangana is playing Rani Laxmibai in 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' in a film which will hit theatres on January 25.