Anushka Sen to play Manikarnika on TV

The 16-year-old Anushka will trace the journey of the Rani of Jhansi in the upcoming Colors' show 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani'.​

Published: 09th January 2019

Anushka Sen (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After actress Kangana Ranaut, child artiste Anushka Sen is now all set to step into the role of Manikarnika -- popularly known as Rani Laxmibai -- but on the small screen.

The 16-year-old Anushka will trace the journey of the Rani of Jhansi in the upcoming Colors' show 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani'.

ALSO READ | Critics will have to shut their mouths after watching 'Manikarnika': Kangana Ranaut

Honoured to be a part of the show, Anushka said in a statement: "Jhansi Ki Rani is such prominent name in our nation's history. She is a warrior that every girl can only aim to become. It's an honour to get a chance to play a queen who fought many stereotypes and changed the reality of Jhansi. She showed Britishers what Indian women are made and their power to fight against all odds."

Kangana is playing Rani Laxmibai in 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' in a film which will hit theatres on January 25.

