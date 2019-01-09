Home Entertainment Hindi

Just wanted to tell my story to people: Manisha Koirala on book 'Healed'

Manisha launched her book 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life' in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Manisha Koirala (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Manisha Koirala, who has penned a book titled 'Healed', says she just wanted to tell her story of her battle with cancer to people through her writing.

Manisha, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 went in for treatment and was declared cancer-free by mid-2014.

ALSO READ | When Manisha Koirala almost got rejected for '1942: A Love Story'!

Talking about her journey in overcoming the disease, Manisha said: "I feel it was a kind of gift for me from life. Whenever we face any difficulties, we get upset about it but I feel difficulties comes in our life to teach us something that we didn't know about ourselves. It gives something good in return."

"When I was diagnosed with Cancer that time, I was traumatised but when I look back, I feel it has given me new perspective to see life in a different light and lot of hope about many things in life. It also made me realize that how important my life and health is to me."

Manisha launched 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life' along with Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, Amruta Fadnavis, Deepti Naval, Rekha and Dia Mirza on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Asked Manisha whether she felt emotional while writing the book, she said: "Indeed. it was because to be able to remember everything in detail and to be able to revisit those memories and stay with that was really painful. During that time, I used to feel that I will not finish writing this book. Most of the times, I felt this was a bad idea and I should not attempt writing so, many times, I stopped writing it."

What kept her going on?

"I just wanted to tell my story to people. I wanted to encourage myself as well as other cancer patients who have been diagnosed, that thing kept me going plus, I had a great support system with publisher of my book."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manisha Koirala Healed Cancer Manisha Koirala book Ovarian cancer Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp