Only I could have done 'Gully Boy', says Ranveer Singh 

Published: 09th January 2019 07:08 PM

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh says he was born to do Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' as only he could have done justice to the character of a rapper.

The film's official trailer was released on Wednesday and shows the actor in the role of an up and coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

"This is my film and I think only I could have done it. It is the coming together of so many things like rap, hip-hop music, which I have loved since I was a kid, Mumbai the city."

"Zoya Akhtar is my friend, confidante. Ritesh Sidhwani is like my father. I admire Farhan Akhtar and want him to direct me some day. We are lucky Alia Bhatt is part of our film," Ranveer told reporters here at the trailer launch of 'Gully Boy'.

"It was the most fulfilling experience. To be with these raw talents. I was very excited," he added.

Asked about actor-wife Deepika Padukone's response to the trailer, Ranveer said she has watched the teaser and loved it.

The film has the tagline of 'Apna time aagaya' and when asked about his super successful 2018 at a time when even the three Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- did not work, Ranveer bypassed the question in his trademark style.

"If you are saying so, I will agree to it," he quipped.

"I do feel bad when films fail to do well at the box office. If films do well, I am more than happy for everyone. I do feel happier when my own films do better than everyone else," he added.

The film, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, releases on February 14.

