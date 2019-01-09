Home Entertainment Hindi

Pahlaj Nihalani revives I Love You Boss with Mishika Chourasia

Pahlaj had originally conceived the film as Kangana Ranaut’s debut outing in the early 2000s, but the film was shelved when the actor dropped out of the project.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mishika Chourasia

By Express News Service

 

After starring as the female lead opposite Govinda in the upcoming film Rangeela Raja, newcomer Mishika Chourasia will be seen in producer Pahlaj Nihalani’s next production, I Love You Boss.

Pahlaj had originally conceived the film as Kangana Ranaut’s debut outing in the early 2000s, but the film was shelved when the actor dropped out of the project. Revived with a fresh lead and a new setting, I Love You Boss will be shot in London.

Commenting on the same, Pahlaj Nihalani said, “This subject is very close to my heart. Kangana and I couldn’t land on this project, and since then I was in search of a highly talented girl. When Mishika began working on my film, Rangeela Raja, I came to the conclusion that she is the perfect fit for this film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pahlaj Nihalani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp