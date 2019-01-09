Pahlaj Nihalani revives I Love You Boss with Mishika Chourasia

By Express News Service

After starring as the female lead opposite Govinda in the upcoming film Rangeela Raja, newcomer Mishika Chourasia will be seen in producer Pahlaj Nihalani’s next production, I Love You Boss.

Pahlaj had originally conceived the film as Kangana Ranaut’s debut outing in the early 2000s, but the film was shelved when the actor dropped out of the project. Revived with a fresh lead and a new setting, I Love You Boss will be shot in London.

Commenting on the same, Pahlaj Nihalani said, “This subject is very close to my heart. Kangana and I couldn’t land on this project, and since then I was in search of a highly talented girl. When Mishika began working on my film, Rangeela Raja, I came to the conclusion that she is the perfect fit for this film.”