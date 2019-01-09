Home Entertainment Hindi

Proud to be a part of 'Kalank': Sonakshi Sinha 

Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

Published: 09th January 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming multi-starrer 'Kalank' and says she is very proud to be a part of it.

"Just the beginning of the year, and the end of a new film! Its a wrap for me on 'Kalank'... a project I am proud to be a part of! Can't wait for you all to see it. On top of the world," Sonakshi tweeted.

'Kalank' also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

