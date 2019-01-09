Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt shine in captivating 'Gully Boy' trailer

The trailer promises an enthralling performance by Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of rapper Divine. 

Published: 09th January 2019

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

The trailer of 'Gully Boy' hit the internet today, and fans are ecstatic! After the success of 'Simmba', it looks like Ranveer Singh is in for another massive hit. Based on the life and struggles of rapper Divine, Ranveer is joined by Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in the film. 

In the trailer, Ranveer is seen rapping flawlessly and dreaming of big success, while Alia Bhatt, who plays his love interest, reminds us of her powerful role from 'Udta Punjab'. Kalki comes as a sharp contrast to the general lives of rappers being portrayed in the film. 

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, gets its title from Divine's hit song 'Mere Gully Mein' and revolves around the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy in Mumbai.

The trailer release event was attended by the stars, director Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-produced the film with Farhan Akhtar.

According to reports, speaking at the launch event, Zoya said that the film is not a biopic of Divine and Naezy, rather, it's a fictional story inspired by them. She added that the story "inspired her."

The film is slated to release in theatres on February 14. It will premiere at the upcoming 69th Berlin Film Festival.

