Sonakshi wraps shooting for Kalank

By Express News Service

Following Aliaa Bhatt who recently wrapped shooting for her portions in the multi-starrer Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha, wrapped her final schedule yesterday.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news. Sharing a picture of her, she wrote, “Just the beginning of the year, and the end of a new film! Its a wrap for me on Kalank, a project I am proud to be a part of! Can’t wait for you all to see it.” Kalank, also starring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, has been scheduled to hit the screens on April 19, 2019.

The actor who was last seen in a special number in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, also has Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 in her kitty.