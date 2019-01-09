Sooraj Pancholi’s Satellite Shankar out in July

Home Entertainment Hindi

Satellite Shankar has been shot across ten Indian states and features Sooraj in the role of a soldier.

Sooraj Pancholi

By Express News Service

 

Sooraj Pancholi’s upcoming film, Satellite Shankar, will be released on July 5. The film is directed by Irfan Kamal and also marks the Bollywood debut of Megha Akash, who will be seen in the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Petta.

Satellite Shankar has been shot across ten Indian states and features Sooraj in the role of a soldier. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The makers unveiled two first-look posters of the film yesterday.

Son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zareena Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in the 2015 film, Hero, directed by Nikhil Advani. He is presently working on Stanley D’Costa’s upcoming film, Time To Dance, set in London.

