Surgery done, all is okay: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan with his son Hrithik Roshan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says "all is okay" after he underwent surgery for throat cancer. He will be back home in a day or two.

On Wednesday morning, he replied in a message: "I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday."

A source close to the 'Krrish' maker revealed: "Ever since the diagnosis, Rakeshji has been upbeat cheerful and not at all daunted by the setback. He went into surgery with his wife, brother (composer Rajesh Roshan), son Hrithik and daughter Sunaina by his side and the surgery went smoothly. He is expected home by the end of this week."

In an earlier conversation, Rakesh had said: "I've always been a fighter and I believe in karma. I've always tried to do the right things in life. Somewhere I believe your deeds will be reflected in what you get in life. Setbacks, there will be, but I firmly believe God is watching over me and my family."

Hrithik had broken the news of his father's diagnosis via social media on Tuesday before the senior Roshan went in for surgery. The family's well-wishers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prayed for his good health.

Comments

