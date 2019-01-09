Sushmita Sen posts video learning Kathak, leaves internet in awe

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sushmita Sen is known for treating fans with her candid, often beautiful Instagram posts from her life, including those with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Today, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram to post a video of her lear Kathak and social media is awestruck.

Sen captioned the video, '#12345 A simple count that can lead to such happiness, poise, awareness, balance, rhythm & grace This beautiful soul @pritam_shikhare who I consider as both my Maa & Guru, always takes me back to basics, a source that is pure & divinely childlike!! A place where I twirl & laugh, dancing with abandonment to the sound of 12345!!! I love you Pritam Maa, keep spreading your infectious positive energies, the world needs it!!! #sharing #happiness #love #ayearofcelebrations #25years #missuniverse1994 #indiaI love you guys!!!!'

The post which has been liked by over a million people including Priyanka Chopra saw users commenting about the diva and sharing their adoration.

One user wrote, "Love love love... U r a true inspiration ma'am. U never stop learning. I admire u and also get inspired by you. Pls bless me with ur blessing that like u I also should never stop learning." Another user posted, "Each and every post is such inspiring you define epitome, grace and feminine in its more purest form @sushmitasen47 ma'am. I adore you and look upto you and truly music and dance is the simplest medium to happiness Love you and keep inspiring."

In the video Sushmita Sen was seen sporting a simple white ethnic wear with a red dupatta adding to her gorgeous looks.