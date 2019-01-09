Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushmita Sen posts video learning Kathak, leaves internet in awe

The post which has been liked by over a million people including Priyanka Chopra saw followers showering the star with praise.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Sen. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sushmita Sen is known for treating fans with her candid, often beautiful Instagram posts from her life, including those with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Today, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram to post a video of her lear Kathak and social media is awestruck.

Sen captioned the video, '#12345 A simple count that can lead to such happiness, poise, awareness, balance, rhythm & grace This beautiful soul @pritam_shikhare who I consider as both my Maa & Guru, always takes me back to basics, a source that is pure & divinely childlike!! A place where I twirl & laugh, dancing with abandonment to the sound of 12345!!! I love you Pritam Maa, keep spreading your infectious positive energies, the world needs it!!! #sharing #happiness #love #ayearofcelebrations #25years #missuniverse1994 #indiaI love you guys!!!!'

The post which has been liked by over a million people including Priyanka Chopra saw users commenting about the diva and sharing their adoration.

One user wrote, "Love love love... U r a true inspiration ma'am. U never stop learning. I admire u and also get inspired by you. Pls bless me with ur blessing that like u I also should never stop learning." Another user posted, "Each and every post is such inspiring you define epitome, grace and feminine in its more purest form @sushmitasen47 ma'am. I adore you and look upto you and truly music and dance is the simplest medium to happiness Love you and keep inspiring."

In the video Sushmita Sen was seen sporting a simple white ethnic wear with a red dupatta adding to her gorgeous looks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushmita Sen Instagram Rohman Shawl Instagram post Kathak Kathak video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp