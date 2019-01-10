Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Ranveer Singh launches his next film Gully Boy’s trailer in Mumbai

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Gully Boy, was launched in Mumbai yesterday.

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

By CE Features
Express News Service

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, Gully Boy, was launched in Mumbai yesterday. The film is a musical drama based on the underground/gully rap movement of Mumbai, made popular by Indian hip-hop artists like Divine, Naezy and Emiway Bantai. Presenting the trailer, director Zoya Akhtar said, “In 2014, when I was editing my film Dil Dhadakne Do, my editor Anand Subaya showed me a video of a song called Aafat by Naezy. That was the first time I saw real, authentic gully rap. It just got stuck in my head and from that moment on, it was a journey and I am finally here.”

Ranveer Singh said, “When someone first told me about Gully Boy, I knew it was my film. If someone else had done it, I would’ve burned to ashes with jealousy. It’s a coming together of many things that are dear to me. I’ve loved rap and hip-hip music since I was a kid. It’s also about the city of Mumbai, my birthplace.”

Alia Bhatt, who portrays a medical student and Ranveer’s romantic interest in the film, shared her experience. “It was a brilliant experience working on this film. I feel Zoya and Excel Entertainment are a fantastic team. They are so on point. This film is so raw — it comes from the stomach and goes to the heart. I really felt that.”

Gully Boy has been selected for a special gala screening at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. The film is scheduled for release in India on February 14.

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt

