Emraan Hashmi's film 'Cheat India' title changes to 'Why Cheat India' after CBFC objection

The title change would lead to dual communication a week before the release, said the film's producers.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cheat India

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in 'Cheat India'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

A week ahead of release, Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Cheat India has been retitled to Why Cheat India. The Examining Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has argued that the previous titled was controversial and misleading. The film’s tagline, ‘Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai’, has also been removed from the posters. Directed by Shomik Sen, Why Cheat India explores the criminal underbelly of the Indian education system. 

The film’s producers issued a joint statement saying, “The CBFC had concerns about the title Cheat India. We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer and television promos had already been certified with the original title. This would lead to dual communication a week before the release. The duress of lack of time left us with no choice but to mutually agree to the new title, Why Cheat India.” 

Why Cheat India has been granted a U/A certificate and is scheduled to release on January 18. The film is co-produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, T-Series Films and Emraan Hashmi Films. Emraan Hashmi's upcoming projects include the Netflix show Bard of Blood and the detective drama Father’s Day.

