Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer and other delegation of actors, filmmakers meets Narendra Modi in Delhi

Karan Johar also thanked the government on behalf of the film industry for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image shared by Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A delegation of young Hindi film actors and filmmakers like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute to nation building.

Karan, who was a part of past industry meetings with the PM, led the delegation which included names like Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

After the meeting, where the Bollywood squad clicked a group selfie with Modi, Karan wrote on Instagram: "Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity.

"As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India."

Karan also thanked the government on behalf of the film industry for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently. It was a result of the meetings held with the PM last year.

While their past meetings drew ire for zero women representation, this time Alia, Ekta, Ashwiny and Bhumi lent the woman power.

