Mar Jayega tu: Ranveer-Alia's 'Gully Boy' sets memes rolling on Twitter

Ranveer and Alia's much-awaited movie, Gully Boy's trailer was released yesterday and is up to the expectations. With a strong star cast of versatile actors, the film is a positive beginning to the new year.
Keeping up with the trend, netizens have flooded social media with memes. The audience are loving the hip-hop, rustic style of the movie with iconic dialogues like 'Tu Kaun hai?' 'Teri aukaat kya hai?' and the most famous, 'Apna time ayega'
Check out these hilarious memes which have gone viral on social media:
Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/QG2BEFRbF7— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019
#GullyBoyTrailer #GullyBoy— Nikhil Kathpalia (@shakalse_single) January 9, 2019
He : baby Khao meri Kasam hamesha loyal rahoge mere Sath
She : yes baby tumhari Kasam .
*Inner she thinking* pic.twitter.com/tMQfaGTziJ
While some chose GOT, some others made fun of Ravi Shastri!
When Ravi Shastri asks what are your strengths! #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/sIZRcI0vOl— UnBumf (@UnBumf) January 9, 2019
Dream of every techie in India... #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/M0XAanX7I9— Froooood (@newshungree) January 9, 2019
*Start-ups waiting for funding*#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/Y40sTm3H65— YoTainment (@YoTainment) January 9, 2019
Even cigarette packets were not left behind:
New warning on cigarette packs is on point. pic.twitter.com/l8VcTJj9Kn— GRV (@MildlyClassic) January 10, 2019
*Iphone users to Android users*#GullyBoyTrailer #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/LgrbIlWpD3— Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) January 9, 2019
#GullyBoyTrailer— SwatKat (@swatic12) January 9, 2019
When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet
Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3
Even Mumbai police joined the parade, talk about creativity!
When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019
— Trupti Rao (@TruptiSunitaRao) January 10, 2019
Whomsoever handling this page..
Your creativity deserves applause..
Love the way @MumbaiPolice is making use of movie dialogues to spread awareness#swagstyle— Ruchika Somani (@r71604) January 10, 2019
CHECK OUT THE TRAILER:
The movie is all set to release on 14th February, 2019.