Mar Jayega tu: Ranveer-Alia's 'Gully Boy' sets memes rolling on Twitter

Check out these hilarious memes from the much-awaited movie, Gully Boy!

Published: 10th January 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Even Mumbai police joined the meme parade. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Ranveer and Alia's much-awaited movie, Gully Boy's trailer was released yesterday and is up to the expectations. With a strong star cast of versatile actors, the film is a positive beginning to the new year.

Keeping up with the trend, netizens have flooded social media with memes. The audience are loving the hip-hop, rustic style of the movie with iconic dialogues like 'Tu Kaun hai?' 'Teri aukaat kya hai?' and the most famous, 'Apna time ayega'

Check out these hilarious memes which have gone viral on social media:

While some chose GOT, some others made fun of Ravi Shastri!

Even cigarette packets were not left behind:

Even Mumbai police joined the parade, talk about creativity!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER:

The movie is all set to release on 14th February, 2019.

