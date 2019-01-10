Meet the real-life Gully Boys, Divine and Naezy

By Online Desk

Director Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited movie Gully Boy has enchanted the audience with its rustic, hip-hop culture. The one minute-thirty second teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of Ranveer Singh's character who belongs to the Mumbai slums but dreams of making it big as a rapper.

This is the first time Ranveer and Alia have paired up for a movie and fans can't wait to see them on-screen.

Although it's not a biopic, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is loosely based on Indian rappers Divine and Naezy.

Who are Divine and Naezy?

Gully Boy revolves around an underdog in Mumbai who rises to fame as a rapper. Rap is a song genre that is more like a rebellion against social discrimination.

The slums and chawls of Mumbai have been a fertile ground for desi raps, an Indianised style adapted from its American counterpart. Their songs gave a push to the emergence of hip-hop culture in India.

In the age of Eminem and Honey Singh, these gully singers struck the chord with the aam aadmi. They did not talk about the 'brown girls' or 'Lambi gadiya'. Their songs were about corruption, injustice, police brutality, poverty and family apathy. They wrote about real-life experiences that we could relate to.

Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, started his career as an underground rapper in 2011. His song 'Mere Gully Mein' with rapper Naezy was a major success and set the ball rolling.

Their realistic rapping attracted the common man who could relate to the lyrics. Digressing from mainstream rap, their desi ways found appreciation amongst the audience.

Divine has since risen to fame and has many viral videos including 'Jungli Sher' to his name.

He has also collaborated with Nucleya, a successful Indian DJ and producer of the song 'Scene Kya hai?'

They have also produced a track called 'Junglee Raja' on Nucleya's album 'Bass Rani'. The track gained popularity and won the best EDM track of the year in the GIMA Awards 2015.

He also appeared on BBC's 'Fire in the Booth' hosted by Charlie Sloth, thereby becoming the first Indian rapper to do so in a 'desi' avatar.

Under his contract with Sony, he released his second single 'Farak' in February 2017 which topped the Indipop charts on iTunes India.

Recently, he wrote the song 'Kaam 25' for Netflix series Sacred Games.

His stage name is inspired by the peace he felt during his visits to the church in Marol with his grandmother. “When I began to rap, I called myself DIVINE. No other name came to mind,” he told the Indian Express.

Naved Sheikh aka Naezy's obsession with rap began when he was just 13! His first project was a DIY, which he himself shot, sang and edited on an I-pad. The song 'Aafat' brought him into the limelight.

He started his rapping journey with a hip-hop collective - The Schizophrenics - formed with his friends in Khalsa College, Mumbai.

According to a TOI report, Naezy became the subject of the documentary Bombay 70. He also got a deal from Only Much Louder, India's biggest alternative culture promoter and management agency.

He has also collaborated with Gulzar to pen Gully Boy's lyrics.

Gully Boy also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Chaitanya Sharma, Amruta Subhash and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is all set to release on February 14, 2019.