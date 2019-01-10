Munna Bhai 3 to go on floors this year, confirms Arshad Warsi

By Express News Service

Actor Arshad Warsi has confirmed that the script of Munna Bhai 3 is ‘pretty much ready’ and the film will go on floors in mid-to-late 2019. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) starred Sanjay Dutt in the titular role of a likable gangster and Arshad as his loyal sidekick, Circuit. The comedy-drama franchise is considered a classic in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Speculation surrounding the third Munna Bhai film has been going on for over a decade; last year, before the release of Raju Hirani’s Sanju, reports had emerged that Arshad was ousted from the franchise. However, the makers had denied taking any such decision.

In 2007, the makers had released an announcement teaser for Munna Bhai 3 titled Munna Bhai Chale America, which depicted Munna and Circuit trying to learn English and planning to go to the USA. The project was shelved due to Sanjay Dutt’s conviction and imprisonment in the illegal weapons possession case.

Arshad Warsi is awaiting the release of Fraud Saiyaan, which arrives in theatres on January 18. He is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. Sanjay Dutt’s 2019 slate includes Kalank, Prasthanam and Panipat.