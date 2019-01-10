Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda join the cast of Pagalpanti

CE Features By

Express News Service

Pulkit Samrat

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have joined the cast of Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, Pagalpanti. The madcap comedy also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. Pulkit and Kriti were paired together in last year’s romantic-comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding.

The former rose to fame with his leading turns in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, while Kriti was last seen in the comedy film, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. She is also a part of Farhad Samji’s upcoming film, Housefull 4.

Pagalpanti is expected to go on floors in late February. The film will primarily be shot in London. Anees Bazmee’s comedy credentials include Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Thank You and Ready. His last directorial was Mubarakan (2017), starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.