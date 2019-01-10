Home Entertainment Hindi

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda join the cast of Pagalpanti

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have joined the cast of Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, Pagalpanti.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pulkit Samrat

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat (Photo | Pulkit Samrat Instagram)

By CE Features
Express News Service

 

Pulkit Samrat

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have joined the cast of Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, Pagalpanti. The madcap comedy also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. Pulkit and Kriti were paired together in last year’s romantic-comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding.

The former rose to fame with his leading turns in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, while Kriti was last seen in the comedy film, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. She is also a part of Farhad Samji’s upcoming film, Housefull 4. 

Pagalpanti is expected to go on floors in late February. The film will primarily be shot in London. Anees Bazmee’s comedy credentials include Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Thank You and Ready. His last directorial was Mubarakan (2017), starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp