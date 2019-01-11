BJP IT cell chief urges moviegoers to opt for 'Accidental Prime Minister'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday urged cinemagoers to opt for films like 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' getting released and also reminded that taxes on restaurant bills and movie tickets have been slashed.

"Today is 11 Jan. The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike are releasing. Plan an outing with the family," he tweeted.

Enjoy! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 11, 2019

Mr Malviya pointed out that the tax on restaurant bill has been slashed to 5 per cent instead of 30.

Similarly, the movie ticket is taxed at 12 per cent (up to Rs 100 or 18 per cent for over 100), down from 28 per cent earlier.

In another tweet, Mr Malviya shared a video of film stars with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote- "Have we ever heard film-stars chanting Jai Hind like this before? This is what changed in four years".