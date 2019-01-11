Madhur Bhandarkar’s next is Inspector Ghalib, a larger-than-life story

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 11th January 2019 02:24 AM

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Two years after the release of his controversial film Indu Sarkar, National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is making a comeback with an upcoming film titled Inspector Ghalib.

Unlike his previous women-centric movies like Fashion and Heroine, Inspector Ghalib will feature a top male actor as the main lead and boast a larger-than-life treatment with quirky characters. 

The story is based in Uttar Pradesh and explores the underworld of the sand mafia operating in the state. 
The script is allegedly inspired by real-life events.

Bhandarkar is presently finalizing the cast, crew and locations for the film. Inspector Ghalib is expected to go on floors in May this year. A majority of the film will be shot in UP.

