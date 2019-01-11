Home Entertainment Hindi

PM Modi wants entertainment industry to feel like part of nation's growth: Mahaveer Jain

On Thursday morning, a slew of top-notch actors, producers and directors flew to New Delhi to meet Modi.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Modi with the Bollywood fraternity. (Photo | Twitter @karanjohar)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Mahaveer Jain, who along with filmmaker Karan Johar, initiated the move for a delegation of young Bollywood talent to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says he wants the entertainment industry to be a more proactive part of the process of nation-building.

On Thursday morning, a slew of top-notch actors, producers and directors flew to New Delhi to meet Modi.

The delegation included actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, producers Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain and directors Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty.

The agenda was more freewheeling than specific. And the mood was buoyant. The delegates who can't stop singing the PM's praise say "nothing specific" was discussed.

Jain said: "Getting the new breed of prominent actors and filmmakers to meet PM Modi Saab was an idea initiated by Karan Johar and I. It took me no time to convince the delegation to pay this historic flying visit to Delhi. It took me about 21 days to get an appointment with the PM for this historic meeting."

Jain says the effort was all worth it.

"This meeting is just the beginning for our film industry to get more proactive in the process of nation-building. The PM very graciously told the delegation how much of a change and progress they can bring to the nation. We wanted the Prime Minister to meet the younger generation of Bollywood stars.

"The Prime Minister made us feel most comfortable and welcome. He had a brief exchange with each of us, with an accompanying smile and he wanted us, the entertainment industry, to feel a part of the process of the nation's growth and development. It was a very satisfying get-to-know-you meeting and it went off wonderfully."

Would he say it was fulfilling meeting?

"Very very fulfilling. Varun, Ayushmann, Ranbir, Alia, all of them felt very comfortable in Modi saab's company. Believe me, our entertainment industry has a tremendous amount to give to the nation. As the PM pointed out to them, these stars are role models.

"They have the power to influence the youth. I am surprised that this meeting didn't happen earlier. But now the process has started. We will be interacting extensively with the government, and there is no stopping us. We (the film industry) are going to be taken seriously by the government."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahaveer Jain Karan Johar Bollywood Bollywood meets Modi Modi Actors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp