'Sanju' vying for top awards at Asian Film Awards

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' is in the race to win the Best Film award at the 2019 edition of the Asian Film Awards.

'Burning', a drama by But Lee Chang-dong's, has got the maximum of nominations for the 2019 edition. The Korean adaptation of a Japanese short story was nominated in eight categories, including Best Film, reports variety.com.

Other Best Film nominees were Pema Tseden's 'Jinpa', Wen Muye's 'Dying to Survive', 'Sanju' and Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Shoplifters'.

ALSO READ | 'Newton', 'Sanju' nominated for AACTA Asian Film award

From Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction, personal affairs, a jail term for possession of arms in connection with the 1993 serial blasts, to his bonds with his parents and friends -- Hirani's 'Sanju' delved into different aspects of the actor's life but many felt that the film also left out a lot. But the makers were accused of whitewashing, media bashing and glorification.

'Shoplifters', 'Sanju', and Zhang Yimou's 'Shadow' ranked narrowly behind 'Burning' with six nominations each. The nominations were announced in Hong Kong on Friday. The prize ceremony will be held in Hong Kong on March 17.

Hirani also earned a nomination in the Best Director category, competing with Chang-dong ('Burning'), Tseden ('Jinpa'), Koreeda ('Shoplifters') and Fruit Chan ('Three Husbands').

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor, who brought the life of Sanjay Dutt alive on the big screen, scored a nomination in the Best Actor category. Other nominated stars are Yoo Ah-in ('Burning'), Xu Zheng ('Dying to Survive'), Aaron Kwok ('Project Gutenberg') and Koji Yakusho ('The Blood of Wolves').

Vicky Kaushal is competing with Zhang Yu ('Dying to Survive'), Kwon Hae-hyo ('Hotel by the River'), Shinya Tsukamoto ('Killing') and River Huang ('Tracey') for the Best Supporting Actor trophy.

'Sanju' is also nominated in Best Screenplay and Best Original Music category. Rajinikanth's '2.0' is also nominated in Best Visual Effects category.

Hong Kong crime thriller 'Project Gutenberg' earned five nominations, while 'Jinpa' and 'Dying to Survive' both received four nominations.