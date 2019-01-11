Home Entertainment Hindi

Screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' cancelled in Kolkata

State youth Congress leadership claimed the content and the title of the film is derogatory towards Singh and other senior leaders of Congress and demanded that the film is banned.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher, Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was on Friday cancelled at a Kolkata theatre due to security reasons amid protest demonstrations by youth Congress activists, police said.

The film, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, released on Friday. It is based on a book with the same title written by Sanjaya Baru, who was media advisor to Manmohan Singh when he was Prime Minister.

Baru's book was published on April 20, 2014.

ALSO READ | 'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie review: Nothing accidental about this political parable

Actor Anupam Kher portrays the role of Singh while Akshaye Khanna stars as Baru.

According to the viewers at the Hind Cinema near central Kolkata's Chandni Chowk area, the show was cancelled after screening for just 10 minutes on its opening day.

"The afternoon screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' has been cancelled due to security reasons. There was an agitation by a certain group outside the hall," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said told IANS.

However, he could not confirm whether the next shows of the film will be screened as scheduled.

State youth Congress leadership claimed the content and the title of the film is derogatory towards Singh and other senior leaders of Congress and demanded that the film is banned.

"The tile of the film itself is derogatory. What did the filmmaker want to imply by calling Manmohan Singh an accidental prime minister? Close to 100 activists of youth Congress in Kolkata protested in front of the theatre. It is good the screening has been stopped," Bengal Youth Congress President Shadab Khan told IANS.

Asked whether forcing to cancel the screening of a film can be termed as violation of freedom of speech, the leader said sentiments of the party workers have been hurt by the film.

"The agitation was held as the sentiments of our activists were hurt. However, we are not planning any other agitations here as of now," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Accidental Prime Minister Kolkata theatre Protest Congress Screening cancelled Kolkata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp