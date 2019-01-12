Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on wrapping 'Jhund' shoot

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan is known for beautifully penning his emotions on social media, and his latest post is proof of the same.

The veteran actor on Saturday shared a heartfelt note on completing the shoot of 'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule's debut Hindi film, 'Jhund.'

"..endings are they that leave with a feeling of uncertain next .. .. there is a joy of completion .. there is the symptom of withdrawal .. there is the desire to slip away quietly .. but it never does happen that way, does it .. ?" he wrote in his blog.

T 3054 - As you end one and get set to leave .. the emotions and withdrawal symptoms begin to reflect .. thank you JHUND .. hello again BRAHMASTRA .. pic.twitter.com/ZsID7jUs8y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2019

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' star had been shooting for the film - which is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer - in Nagpur and constantly shared pictures from the shoot.

Meanwhile, Big B, while tweeting about the same, also revealed that he will soon begin filming the next schedule of 'Brahmastra' - the first part of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy - which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra', the 76-year-old will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Badla', a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'.