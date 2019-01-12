Jab We Met actor Kishore Pradhan passes away at 86

By Online Desk

Marathi and Hindi film actor Kishore Pradhan passed away at the age of 86 on Friday.

Best remembered for his roles in Hindi movies 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Jab we Met', Kishore Pradhan also did theatre.

His famous scene with Kareena Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' as a station master where he refers to the girl as 'Khuli tijori' is one of the most entertaining scenes and is remembered by all.

WATCH HIS VIDEO HERE:

He was last seen in Marathi film, 'Subh Lagna Savdhan'.

According to a report by Indian Express, his co-actor Subodh Bhave has said that the exact cause of the death is not known and that the actor had been sick for a while.

Famous Marathi writer and Poet, Mr Chandrasekhar Goyale also paid his condolences over Facebook.

Kishore Pradhan had acted in more than a 100 Marathi theatre plays and about 18 English plays.