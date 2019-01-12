Home Entertainment Hindi

Hitting a six: Ranveer Singh trains to be Kapil Dev for '83', check out photos!

Ranveer Singh is all set to play Kapil Dev in the movie '83'. Check out his new look!

Published: 12th January 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Ranveer Singh started the year with an impressive performance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, while his much-awaited Gully Boy will hit the big screen next month. Now, he's gearing up to play Kapil Dev in a movie directed by Kabir Khan which is set to be released next year. 

The movie 83 is a depiction of the events of the 1983 World Cup where Kapil Dev led the Indian team to victory. Performing the role of a legend is a herculean task but Ranveer has already started training for it.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a photo in which he is fully padded up to play and captioned it, '#KapilDev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu'.

Check it out: 

Looking dapper in a grey hoodie, Ranveer and Kabir Khan were spotted outside a stadium.

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan (Photo | Instagram)

There were rumors of Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer's onscreen wife, but she has denied them.

Kabir Khan has earlier said that the movie is not a biopic but a journey of the entire team in the 1983 world cup and the final victory. 

For the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has been roped in. Ammy Virk is known for his songs like 'Qismat' and ' Daryaa'.

Taking to Snapchat he has posted a photo with Kabir Khan talking about some 'good news'.

Ammy Virik and Kabir Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

The movie is all set to release on April 10, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Simmba Kapil Dev 83 Movie 1983 World Cup Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp