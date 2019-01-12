Hitting a six: Ranveer Singh trains to be Kapil Dev for '83', check out photos!

By Online Desk

Ranveer Singh started the year with an impressive performance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, while his much-awaited Gully Boy will hit the big screen next month. Now, he's gearing up to play Kapil Dev in a movie directed by Kabir Khan which is set to be released next year.

The movie 83 is a depiction of the events of the 1983 World Cup where Kapil Dev led the Indian team to victory. Performing the role of a legend is a herculean task but Ranveer has already started training for it.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a photo in which he is fully padded up to play and captioned it, '#KapilDev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu'.

Check it out:

Looking dapper in a grey hoodie, Ranveer and Kabir Khan were spotted outside a stadium.

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan (Photo | Instagram)

There were rumors of Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer's onscreen wife, but she has denied them.

Kabir Khan has earlier said that the movie is not a biopic but a journey of the entire team in the 1983 world cup and the final victory.

For the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has been roped in. Ammy Virk is known for his songs like 'Qismat' and ' Daryaa'.

Taking to Snapchat he has posted a photo with Kabir Khan talking about some 'good news'.

Ammy Virik and Kabir Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

The movie is all set to release on April 10, 2020.