Sai Tamhankar hated looking in mirror after gaining kilos for 'Love Sonia'

She is often labelled as hot and ravishing. So, was there any kind of pressure on her?

Published: 12th January 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sai Tamhankar

Actress Sai Tamhankar (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Sai Tamhankar had gained about 10 kg for a film. She says there were times when she hated looking in mirror.

For the 2018 film "Love Sonia", the Marathi actress, also known for her svelte figure, had to gain a good amount of weight. She said losing all that weight was not an easy task.

"Nothing is easy. Life is not easy. The same amount of effort goes into losing weight as much as it goes into gaining weight. There were times when I used to hate looking in mirror. But it taught me one thing that you should love yourself irrespective of your shape or size," Sai told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I work in this field so, I need to be in shape. It is a part of my job. Had I not been an actress, I wouldn't have gone to the gym," she added.

She is often labelled as hot and ravishing. So, was there any kind of pressure on her?

"Not really. Exercise doesn't only make you lose weight, but also makes you healthy. If you exercise, you stay positive and happy. The quality of life improves," said the "Balak-Palak" actress.

She even showed off her fit physique in ZEE5's "Date with Saie". In the project, directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Sai was seen jumping from a balcony, fighting it out on a moving train and more.

Asked about doing action sequences for the first time, she shared: "Action scenes require mental preparation. You should be positive towards what you are doing. If you are scared and you can't focus, it can affect you adversely. It was challenging to prepare myself mentally."

Now, she wants to do a "hardcore action film". 

Among various projects, she has Sachin Kundalkar's film titled "Pondicherry".

"It is expected to go on floors in February," she said.

