Home Entertainment Hindi

Shriya Pilgaonkar replaces Kalki Koechlin in Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi

Directed by Kumki-fame Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is a family adventure film based on the elephant corridors of India.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Shriya Pilgaonkar has replaced Kalki Koechlin in the Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi, the actor’s spokesperson confirmed on Friday. Shriya’s character in the film is that of a journalist.  Directed by Kumki-fame Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is a family adventure film based on the elephant corridors of India.

The makers have described the project as a tribute to the 1971 Rajesh Khanna classic of the same name. The trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Other Bollywood actors in the cast include Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain. The film recently went on floors in Adoor, Kerala. 

Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The 29-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film, Fan. She was also seen the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur. Kalki Koechlin’s upcoming release is Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shriya Pilgaonkar Haathi Mere Saathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp