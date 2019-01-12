Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt head to Gwalior for Kalank shoot

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Friday jetted off to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to shoot for the next schedule of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Produced by Dharma Productions, the big-budget film is set in Partition-era India and features a lavish recreate of Old Delhi.

The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Keemu. The film was previously shot in Mumbai, Indore and Kargil.

Alia and Varun made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. They were paired in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Kalank is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.