Sushant Singh remembers "awesome time" with Dhoni

The video also shows Sushant following Dhoni to his dressing room, and almost to the washroom as well as donning the same clothes.

Published: 13th January 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reminiscing his 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' days, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a video of him with Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old actor posted a hilarious video in which he can be seen following the former Indian captain, trying to emulate him. From exercising for long hours to reading a newspaper like him and even drinking a full glass of milk without breaks, Sushant did it all for his 2016 blockbuster.

He captioned the video as, "Remembering the awesome times I spent with the wonderfully mighty and ours #Maahi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Interestingly, Sushant underwent training to act like Dhoni and hone his batting skills while trying to delve into the psyche of the celebrated Indian cricketer.

Based on the life of the former captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs, the film depicted the untold journey of a young boy from the lanes of Ranchi who made his way into the victorious corridors of Indian and world cricket.

The movie showed that everyone who has the potential to rise above their immediate realities can achieve their dreams with courage and passion. Helmed by ace director Neeraj Pandey and produced by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios, the film was released on September 30, 2016.

