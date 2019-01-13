The striking power

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Bollywood’s quintessential girl next door, Yami Gautam, is set to don the hat of an intelligence officer in Aditya Dhar’s Uri—The Surgical Strike. The film is based on the surgical strikes that took place in September 2016. To get into the skin of her character, Yami decided to cut off her long hair. “I have always been the girl next door and I will never run away from myself. That’s my personality, but I can add new dimensions as an actor and a performer.

It’s been a year of experiments and I am glad I cut my hair for the film. I am not breaking any image but I am adding dimensions. I decided that I had to do something new for myself,” says the actor. The role required Yami to conduct vigorous research. She claims to “have read all the details in the newspapers,” adding, “when I signed the film I spoke to the director and he had done a lot of research as well. He met Army chiefs and intelligent officers.”

However, the actor didn’t get to meet Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor whose character is prominently featured in the movie. “Sadly, I didn’t get to meet him. I wish to meet him some day. I have heard so much about him and he is extremely senior. I am sure there is a lot of information we don’t know and it’s classified for obvious reasons,” she quips. Yami will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal, who plays the male lead in the film. On their pairing Yami says, “He is a fantastic actor and a great co-actor. He’s very spontaneous and comes with certain thoughts on the sets, not only about himself but about other actors too. It’s all about teamwork.

Magic happens when you work as a team and Vicky is a great team player.” While the film is director Aditya Dhar’s debut venture, Yami has no apprehensions despite having been labelled picky earlier on choosing film projects. “It is his first movie but I didn’t feel apprehensive because his approach was precise and professional.

He came with clarity and knew his script very well and what he wanted from us as actors. I could see the honesty and I trusted my director. For me talent—big or small—does not matter but honesty should not be corrupted and that’s what I saw in Aditya Dhar.” The film is based on India’s surgical strikes but Yami had no action sequences to perform. “All the action was concentrated on Vicky’s character as he essays the role of a para-military officer and I am a national security agent. It was the most brilliantly co-ordinated and planned attack.

Not only was the Indian Army involved but DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) were also part of the operation. Nothing was leaked and that’s why it’s such a landmark in the history of Indian Army,” shares the actor. Yami also voices her concern about the film’s release being stalled in Pakistan and points out, “No common man would want war and I am sure Pakistanis wouldn’t want it as well.

The fight is against terrorism and it’s global. It’s important to know why these strikes were done and how it happened. It was the first time India took such an initiative. Sometimes you cannot just condemn terrorism, you have to fight back and we decided to fight back. Surgical strike is not about any nation, it’s about terrorism.”