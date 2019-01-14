Home Entertainment Hindi

This Hollywood 'head turner' will soon debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn

Published: 14th January 2019 02:02 PM

Photo | Instagram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn on Monday introduced the world to a very special cast member from his upcoming film 'Total Dhamaal.'

The 'Singham' star took to Twitter to share a picture with "Hollywood's head turner", Crystal the Monkey, who is best known for her roles in 'The Hangover Part II' and 'Night at the Museum.'

"Say Hi to Hollywood's head turner Crystal, debuting soon in Bollywood in #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out soon!" he tweeted.

'Total Dhamaal' is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise 'Dhamaal.' The comedy flick also features Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor.

It will hit the big screens on February 22.

