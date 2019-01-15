Anil Kapoor to do a cameo in Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'The Zoya Factor'

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are sharing screen-space for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The buzz is, the father-daughter duo will be seen together in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor.

According to reports, Anil Kapoor recently shot for a cameo appearance in the film, which stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. Interestingly, uncle Sanjay Kapoor portrays the role of Sonam’s onscreen father in the film.