Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor to do a cameo in Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'The Zoya Factor'

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are sharing screen-space for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are sharing screen-space for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The buzz is, the father-daughter duo will be seen together in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor.

According to reports, Anil Kapoor recently shot for a cameo appearance in the film, which stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. Interestingly, uncle Sanjay Kapoor portrays the role of Sonam’s onscreen father in the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Shelly Chopra Dhar Zoya Akhtar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp