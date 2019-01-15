Rajkumar Hirani denies sexual harassment allegations

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has denied the sexual harassment allegations made against him by a woman who worked on his 2018 film, Sanju. In an official statement, the 56-year-old director said, “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back.

I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false, malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”