Hrithik’s Super 30 release pushed to July 26

After multiple delays, Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited film, Super 30, has been pushed to a July 26 release date.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:11 PM

Hrithik Roshan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

After multiple delays, Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited film, Super 30, has been pushed to a July 26 release date. The social drama film was earlier scheduled to release on January 25 and clash with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is inspired by the life of Bihar-born mathematician and philanthropist Anand Kumar, who founded the Super 30 education programme in 2002 to help underprivileged students crack IIT-JEE examinations.

Hrithik Roshan

In October last year, Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, which he co-owned with Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The allegations were subsequently denied by Bahl and the victim chose not to pursue the case in the Mumbai High Court.

Super 30 marks the last production under the Phantom banner. The film is being presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. Hrithik’s own production house, HRX Films, is also credited as a co-producer. Super 30 stars newcomer Mrunal Thakur as its female lead. 

