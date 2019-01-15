Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo welcome but wrong to condemn anybody without proof: Arshad Warsi

Describing him as a 'polite, nice and correct' person, Warsi, who worked with Hirani in the 'Munna Bhai' series, said he was shocked by the allegations and found it hard to believe them.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

 

As the father of a young daughter, actor Arshad Warsi said on Tuesday he lauded the #MeToo movement but also believed that it would be wrong to condemn long-time collaborator and director Rajkumar Hirani without any proof.

Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging in an article in HuffPost India that he sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on "Sanju".

Describing him as a "polite, nice and correct" person, Warsi, who worked with Hirani in the "Munna Bhai" series, said he was shocked by the allegations and found it hard to believe them.

"I find it wrong to condemn somebody without proper proof or investigation. I would like to know the credibility of the accusation. Till all that is clear, I feel it is not right to accuse someone. I believe in innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around. Unfortunately, we just jump to conclusions," Warsi told PTI.

He said he came to know Hirani well during their many years of association and had never felt for a second that he was a "bad person".

ALSO READ | Rajkumar Hirani sexual assault case: Dia Mirza, Sharman Joshi back director, call for due process

"He is a wonderful person. He is a very polite, nice and correct person. So it gets very hard for me to believe something like that and I am not the only one. Everybody is shocked. It is hard to believe," Warsi added.

The actor, who gained popularity as Circuit, a goofy, lovable and loyal sidekick to Munna Bhai in the Hirani directed comedy series, said he also speaks as the father of a daughter and believes that the #MeToo movement, which has swept showbiz and other industries, is a good thing.

"Yes, it is good. It should be happening. I have a daughter and I know that sooner or later she is going to work. I am going to be constantly worried about which guy is going to mess with her, which boss is going to harass her. I will be ready to beat him."

"But after this (movement), my headache would be 50 per cent less. Whoever it is will think twice before messing up But there are pros and cons to it. I think one should look at the credibility of the person also," he added.

The actor said it is easier to believe an accusation if you know the person has been bad or has a reputation.

Hirani, he said, has always been known as a "thorough gentleman".

"If you talk about a person who is known for their bad character, you will say, 'Yeah, sure', it was expected to come out sooner or later. But not him (Hirani). Therefore, it is hard for me to accept or deny anything till I know what the truth is," the actor said, adding that he has not seen any email exchange between the complainant and Hirani so it would be wrong to "already convict a person".

"Maybe she is telling the truth. You don't know so to jump to conclusion is not fair. What if, what we have jumped to conclusion for is not right. That's my problem because you would have ruined a proper man's reputation for the rest of his life."

Asked about the fate of "Munna Bhai 3", Warsi said nothing can be said until Hirani completes the script.

But given the current scenario, everything is up in the air, said the actor, who was in the capital to promote his upcoming film "Fraud Saiyyan", which releases Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
metoo Arshad Warsi Munna Bhai Sanju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp