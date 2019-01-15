Home Entertainment Hindi

'Such good company, but still no one to talk to': Asha Bhosle points out issue with cellphone generation

Once again, legendary singer Asha Bhosle reminded us of the same issue with a hard-hitting picture on Twitter. 

Asha Bhosle

Picture of people looking into their phones shared by Asha Bhosle. (Photo | Twitter/@ashabhosle)

Remember the time when a picture of an old woman enjoying an event with folded hands among the crowd of people with their mobile phones held high went viral? The photo rightfully pointed out the problem with our generation.

Ours is a generation always criticised for excessive use of mobile phones. Some say that we almost forget to live our life as we are always looking into the dimly lit gadget. Mobile phones have become a huge part of our lives that we've become so dependent on it. 

In a tweet, Asha Bhosle wrote, "Bagdogra to Kolkata... Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell." Oh phone, what have you done to us all! 

It won't be wrong to say that it has taken a dig at our memory power because we now have a device to remember our dear ones' phone numbers, events and you name it, there's an option in phones to do it for you. 

Following Bhosle's tweet, a lot of people replied to her tweet saying how the advent of mobile phones has changed all our lives drastically. 

Someone shared a caricature of Lord Ganesha waiting for people to notice him, which resonates Bhosle's picture. 

We can't agree any better with Bhosle's tweet. It leaves a strong message that we really need to build healthy relationships with the outside world. Like a dialogue from Rajinikanth's Tamil movie 'vaanga pazagalam,' it's time we have some real, meaningful conversations with the ones that matter and not get lost into the LCD screens.

