Anil Kapoor has a small role in The Zoya factor

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are sharing screen-space for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The relationship drama film, written by Gazal Dhaliwal, revolves around a conservative but loving father coming to terms with the sexual orientation of his daughter. The buzz is, after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the father-daughter duo will be seen together in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor.

According to reports, Anil Kapoor recently shot for a cameo appearance in the film, which stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. Interestingly, uncle Sanjay Kapoor portrays the role of Sonam’s onscreen father in the film. Adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of a young advertising agency executive who befriends members of the Indian cricket team and proves to be a lucky charm for them in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios.