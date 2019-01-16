Bhumi finishes shooting for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar has wrapped up her portions of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film is directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha-fame Alankrita Shrivastava and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. The final schedule is expected to finish by the end of this month.

“Bhumi (who plays Kitty in the film) has finished shooting for her portions. We are continuing with the shoot and hope to wrap up by the end of January. I’m in the middle of some prep. We haven’t locked the release date yet; an announcement will be made soon,” Alankrita told us over the phone.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a satire/coming-of-age story about two women, Dolly and Kitty, living in Greater Noida. The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey. The film is prodcued by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming release is Sonchiriya (February 8), directed by Abhishek Chaubey.