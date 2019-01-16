Boney Kapoor slaps legal notice on Priya Prakash Varrier's film Sridevi Bungalow

By Express News Service

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the makers of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut Bollywood film, Sridevi Bungalow. In the trailer of the film, which was released on Sunday, Priya is seen portraying a lonely female actor who meets her demise in a bathtub. The trailer has sparked controversy for mirroring the circumstances of Sridevi’s death in a Dubai hotel room in February last year.

The makers of Sridevi Bungalow, however, have refused to accept or deny if the life is based on real events. “Whether the film is related or not to Sridevi ji is up to the audience to decide,” Priya said at the trailer launch of the film, later adding, “Yes, I am playing a character named Sridevi in the film, who is an actress.”

Sridevi Bungalow is directed by Prasanth Mambully. The film is produced by MN Pimple, Chandrasekhar SK and Roman Gilbert of Aarat Entertainment and co-produced by Rajan Gupta and Manish Nair.

Priya Prakash Varrier rose to national fame as the ‘wink girl’ in the viral song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the Malyalam film Oru Adaar Love.