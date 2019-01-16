Interview | Can't do certain kind of cinema throughout your career: Emraan Hashmi

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film, Why Cheat India, delves into the criminal aspects of the Indian education system. The film is directed by Soumik Sen and co-produced by Emraan with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. Newcomer Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Sneha Geetham, stars as the female lead.

We spoke to Emraan about shifting gears from a mainstream ‘kissing god’ to a bona fide serious actor, his insights on the cheating mafia operating across states, the advantages of turning producer, and his upcoming Netflix show Bard of Blood.

In the last 7-8 years, there’s been a decided shift from your earlier image to more craftier roles in films like Shanghai, Tigers and now Why Cheat India. It seems to be coming from a personal, introspective space…

It has a lot to do with my priorities shifting, also evolving and changing as an actor and maturing as a person. As you go through experiences in your life, it reflects in the creative decisions that you make. That's true to what has happened with me. You can't just do a certain kind of cinema throughout your career. At the end of the day, it seems very repetitive and there's no creative satisfaction. So there has been a deliberate shift because you get a bit tired, and you reach a saturation point with the things you've been doing before and then there’s a need to grow as an actor and as a creative person.

What got you hooked to the subject of Why Cheat India and what was your insight when you looked at the research material?

As a student of the system, I know how bad and ineffective it has been in my personal life. When I came out of school, I did not know what profession to get into and what major to take. And that has mostly been the case with my friends and people I've spoken to. I was confused whether I should we take science, commerce or arts. The school never gives you a clarity of what your forte might be.

Then there was the whole thing of rote-mugging, the disinterested teachers… Not that there aren't any qualified teachers, but generally, because of the pay in our country, a lot of teachers who get into this profession are not qualified. Furthermore, I didn't know this other aspect of problems that is plaguing our system, which is the cheating mafia. Middlemen in every state take money and get undeserving students merits. The send their own bunch of scholars to colleges and schools to give examinations for those undeserving students sitting at home. Those same students later on become doctors and engineers.

How enabling was turning producer in getting this project off the ground?

It was, for me, a great step in the right direction. There were a couple of films of mine, where I wasn't quite happy with how things came together. I felt a bit powerless because I was only participating in them as an actor — which is (limited to just) acting in the film and maybe promoting it. As a producer, you get to see a lot more than that and you are a part of an overall decision-making process. After seventeen years of acting, I felt the next step would be to turn producer, so that I could see a project right from the scripting-stage to its ultimate release.

Your character in the film, Rakesh — is he an out-and-out anti-hero? Or is he a man of his circumstances who later on has a moral awakening?

Everyone is the hero of their own lives. We have not tried to find any justification for my character because he himself doesn't find one. He is unapologetic about what he does and has an interesting philosophy of looking at things. He says, ‘Listen, I am providing an opportunity to these kids, and even though it is cheating, your system isn't helping them either. The system is pressurising these students, while I am giving them a new avenue and making money.’ It's as simple as that.

You are making your Netflix debut with the upcoming show, Bard of Blood. How is the project shaping up?

It's shaping up well. We have completed 60-70 percent of it — the last leg of shooting is left. We will release it sometime in August. Bard of Blood is an exciting project. I’ve been a big fan of web and television shows for the past six years, ever since I watched Breaking Bad. I am a fan of the format, it's like literature where you get to really sink your teeth in, unlike a two-hour film. It's a lot of hard work too, similar to shooting three feature films. I am excited for the audience to see the show.

What are you watching right now on the web-space?

I am watching You (on Netflix).