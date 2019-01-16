Home Entertainment Hindi

Fraud Saiyaan a nicely written comedy: Warsi, Jha

In his upcoming film, Fraud Saiyaan, Arshad Warsi portrays a dodgy con-artist who marries as many as 13 women and lives off their money.

Published: 16th January 2019

By Shilajit Mitra
In his upcoming film, Fraud Saiyaan, Arshad Warsi portrays a dodgy con-artist who marries as many as 13 women and lives off their money. The film is directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha. The supporting cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Sara Loren, Flora Saini, Nivedita Tiwari and Deepali Pansare. Completed in 2014, Fraud Saiyaan was delayed for a long time before being green-lit for a January 18 release.

“The film is an out-and-out comedy. My character is someone who is running a scam. He is a practical man and thus, for him, falling in love is the biggest mistake he can make. But he does fall in love — and that becomes his downfall. I like how the writers have designed the script: the language, the behaviour and the rootedness of Northern India is well explored in the film,” says Arshad, clarifying that the film is not a ‘sex comedy’ and can be enjoyed by a family audience.

Asked if he feels restricted under the label of a comic actor (his last six appearances have all been in comedy films), and if he longs for more meatier roles — like the ones in Sehar, Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II or Ishqiya — Arshad reasons, “I just do what my gut tells me is worth watching. I always listen to a script from an audience’s point-of-view and not an actor’s. When I did Sehar, all the roles I got after that were serious, but they were not good scripts. After I did Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, all the characters I got were like Circuit. Yes, of late, mostly comedy films have come my way because people like me in the genre and filmmakers think I am good at it. As far as satisfying my hunger as an actor is concerned, I am doing the upcoming web-series Asura, which is in a serious space. It’s also a damn good story with a brilliant script.”

In opposition to Arshad’s funnyman image, director-turned-producer Prakash Jha has the grim public persona of a serious political filmmaker. Why, then, did he choose to bankroll a film like Fraud Saiyaan? Jha answers, “People have not researched on me. They don’t know the real me. I am like everyone else — I laugh, I cry, I think. I made Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne in 1999 and produced Crazy Cukkad Family in 2015. It’s a big misconception that I am a serious kind of guy.”

Praising the plot of Fraud Saiyaan as unique and interesting, the producer adds, “(The film) is not just about conning somebody and running away with their money. It’s about conning somebody and living with that person. Like Bhola (Arshad’s character) says, ‘What am I doing wrong? People want love and I give them love in return for some cash.’

What fascinated me was the way the film was written. It’s a very heartland story about characters using native intelligence and negotiating their daily lives. It’s been shown in a convincing manner with a lot of suspense. It’s fraud in the fraud-est manner that you can think of.”
Fraud Saiyaan is presented by Prakash Jha Productions and Drama King Entertainment. The music of the film is composed by Tanishq Bagchi and Sohail Sen. Arshad Warsi’s upcoming films include Golmaal 5 and Munna Bhai 3.

