Home Entertainment Hindi

Gulzar introduces animated adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s Goopy Gyne, Bagha Byne

'It is a matter of responsibility to work for children Because this is how we can pass our culture to next generation,' Gulzar said at the the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Published: 16th January 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Fifty years after the release of Satyajit Ray’s fantasy-adventure film Goopy Gyne, Bagha Byne, an animated version of the classic titled GGBB: Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya, directed by Shilpa Ranade, is all set to release on March 1.  
Produced by Children’s Film Society India in association with Karadi Tales, GGBB has been nominated and awarded at multiple film festivals in India and abroad. Shilpa is a well-known illustrator and designer who has illustrated many children books written by Gulzar. 

“It is a matter of responsibility to work for children Because this is how we can pass our culture to next generation,” Gulzar said at the the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

“I had read the story and the beauty of the story is that you can re-interpret, re-visualize it in your own way without losing the essence. Hence it is relevant even after so many years,” Shilpa said. 
On the film being a modern adaptation with today’s language, she added, “A film has to be relatable. The idea was to engage people of today’s generation. Hence the language is contemporary.”

Released in 1969, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (translated as Goopy sings, Bagha plays) was adapted by Satyajit Ray from a story written by his grandfather Upendra Kishore Roychowdhury. The film starred Tapen Chatterjee and Rabi Ghosh as the titular Goopy and Bagha, who travel to the fictional kingdom of Shundi in the middle of an imperial attack and help save the day. 

A sequel, titled Hirak Rajar Deshe, was released in 1980. Satyajit Ray’s son, Sandip Ray, directed the third installment in the franchise titled Goopy Bagha Phire Elo (1992).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp