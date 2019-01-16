Gulzar introduces animated adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s Goopy Gyne, Bagha Byne

By Express News Service

Fifty years after the release of Satyajit Ray’s fantasy-adventure film Goopy Gyne, Bagha Byne, an animated version of the classic titled GGBB: Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya, directed by Shilpa Ranade, is all set to release on March 1.

Produced by Children’s Film Society India in association with Karadi Tales, GGBB has been nominated and awarded at multiple film festivals in India and abroad. Shilpa is a well-known illustrator and designer who has illustrated many children books written by Gulzar.

“It is a matter of responsibility to work for children Because this is how we can pass our culture to next generation,” Gulzar said at the the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

“I had read the story and the beauty of the story is that you can re-interpret, re-visualize it in your own way without losing the essence. Hence it is relevant even after so many years,” Shilpa said.

On the film being a modern adaptation with today’s language, she added, “A film has to be relatable. The idea was to engage people of today’s generation. Hence the language is contemporary.”

Released in 1969, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (translated as Goopy sings, Bagha plays) was adapted by Satyajit Ray from a story written by his grandfather Upendra Kishore Roychowdhury. The film starred Tapen Chatterjee and Rabi Ghosh as the titular Goopy and Bagha, who travel to the fictional kingdom of Shundi in the middle of an imperial attack and help save the day.

A sequel, titled Hirak Rajar Deshe, was released in 1980. Satyajit Ray’s son, Sandip Ray, directed the third installment in the franchise titled Goopy Bagha Phire Elo (1992).