Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur’s Koi Jaane Naa  goes on floors

By Express News Service

Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur’s upcoming psychological thriller, Koi Jaane Naa, went on floors on Tuesday. The film is directed by Amin Hajee and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The shooting is underway in Panchgani, Maharashtra.

Amin has worked as an actor in films like Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, Mangal Pandey, Jodha Akbar and My Friend Pinto. His screenwriting credits include Swades and Haunted – 3D. Talking about making directorial debut with Koi Jaane Naa, Amin said, “After seeing Swades the creative satisfaction I felt was immense. I realised that directing a movie you have written and envisioned is the highest of highs. So I continued to write and joined Vikram Bhatt in writing horror and thriller films which I enjoyed immensely and learned so much from. After the success of Haunted and 1920 Evil Returns, I decided to take a break and write my own script. This is when Koi Jaane Naa happened.”

Interestingly, Amin was advised to develop the story into a feature film by Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar. “It was an idea that spawned from a short story I read. Whoever heard it, loved it. I narrated the story to both Aamir and Ashutosh and both of them told me that I should debut as a director with this script. I have waited for six years from getting their approval to finding a producer. But it was worth waiting for.”

Koi Jaane Naa also stars Aditi Gowitrikar and Raj Zutshi. The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019.