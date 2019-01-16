Tete-a-tete with Fukrey fame, Ali Fazal

By Express News Service

Ali Fazal is busier than ever. The Lucknow-born actor who skyrocketed to fame with Fukrey (2013) alongside a host of other supporting roles, gained a special place in the minds of audiences with his portrayal of the ever-doting Abdul Karim, the Munshi and personal attendant to Queen Victoria, essayed to the hilt by Dame Judi Dench.

With a role in Furious 7 (2015), Ali has long been a bonafide international star, even as he recently announced plans for his directorial debut, working on a short film based on the life and work of the

legendary Guru Dutt. He’s also a part of the (2018) web series, Mirzapur, in which he plays

the role of Guddu bhaiya. “The going is good, but there is still a lot to do, and a long way to go,” said the star, in a telephone conversation, seeming entirely at ease with the host of projects that he’s juggling, and quite upbeat as well.

Ali is all praise for crossover stars from India in the US, including Priyanka Chopra, comedian Hasan Minhaj and Kunal Nayyar. “It’s a great time to be Indian,” he enthuses, speaking a gradual shift in people’s perceptions, and acceptance of talent from Asia. The advent of YouTube and platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have also played a major role to aid this shift, he notes.

The response to Victoria & Abdul by Stephen Frears, which premiered at the 74th Venice Film Festival, was unexpected, and very welcome, reflects Ali.

And things have only looked up ever since. However, he’s staying tight-lipped about his short film for the moment, and only discloses how much he’s still in awe of the late auteur, Dutt.

It’s a good thing Ali is active on social media, even as he takes the time to interact with his many fans. His announcement of a directorial debut was in fact lapped up by the media from one of his Instagram posts. Ali’s fans can also look forward to seeing him in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Prasthanam, and in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies.