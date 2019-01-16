Home Entertainment Hindi

Tete-a-tete with Fukrey fame, Ali Fazal

And things have only looked up ever since. However, he’s staying tight-lipped about his short film for the moment, and only discloses how much he’s still in awe of the late auteur, Dutt. 

Published: 16th January 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ali Fazal is busier than ever. The Lucknow-born actor who skyrocketed to fame with Fukrey (2013) alongside a host of other supporting roles, gained a special place in the minds of audiences with his portrayal of the ever-doting Abdul Karim, the Munshi and personal attendant to Queen Victoria, essayed to the hilt by Dame Judi Dench.

With a role in Furious 7 (2015), Ali has long been a bonafide international star, even as he recently announced plans for his directorial debut, working on a short film based on the life and work of the 
legendary Guru Dutt. He’s also a part of the (2018) web series, Mirzapur, in which he plays 
the role of Guddu bhaiya. “The going is good, but there is still a lot to do, and a long way to go,” said the star, in a telephone conversation, seeming entirely at ease with the host of projects that he’s juggling, and quite upbeat as well.

Ali is all praise for crossover stars from India in the US, including Priyanka Chopra, comedian Hasan Minhaj and Kunal Nayyar. “It’s a great time to be Indian,” he enthuses, speaking a gradual shift in people’s perceptions, and acceptance of talent from Asia. The advent of YouTube and platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have also played a major role to aid this shift, he notes.
The response to Victoria & Abdul by Stephen Frears, which premiered at the 74th Venice Film Festival, was unexpected, and very welcome, reflects Ali. 

And things have only looked up ever since. However, he’s staying tight-lipped about his short film for the moment, and only discloses how much he’s still in awe of the late auteur, Dutt. 
It’s a good thing Ali is active on social media, even as he takes the time to interact with his many fans. His announcement of a directorial debut was in fact lapped up by the media from one of his Instagram posts. Ali’s fans can also look forward to seeing him in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Prasthanam, and in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ali Fazal Fukrey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp