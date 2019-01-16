The Accidental Prime Minister to release in Pakistan on January 18

By Express News Service

The Accidental Prime Minister, starring National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher in the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh has got clearance from the Pakistan censor board.

The film, which is based on the book of the same name written by Singh’s former media advisor Sanjaya Baru, will release in Pakistan on January 18.

Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, who produced the film, said in a statement, “Our one-of-a-kind political film, The Accidental Prime Minister, has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there. I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister, too. I’m also thankful to Pakistan’s Censor Board chairman for approving our film.”

The film, which hit the Indian screens on January 11, has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience