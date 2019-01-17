Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Sobhita Dhulipala look classy in Amazon Prime's 'Made in Heaven' poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video has offered the first look of its upcoming India Original series "Made in Heaven".

The show has been created by writer duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Its first poster gives a sneak peek into the lives of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners.

Their stories unfold over the course of an opulent wedding season and as tradition jostles with modern aspirations against a backdrop of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, many secrets and many lies are revealed.

The series features an ensemble cast of Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi have acted together in Titli, the 2014 critically acclaimed film.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter account to make the announcement and share the first look of the web series. He wrote, “Marriages are Made In Heaven *Conditions Apply #MadeInHeaven #FirstLook.” Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video also shared the first look poster and captioned it as, “Witness the chaos…behind the ‘perfect weddings'”.

Zoya, Nitya Mehra (Baar Baar Dekho), Prashant Nair (Umrika) and Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha) have directed the series, which marks third collaboration between Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, after cricket drama "Inside Edge" and crime series "Mirzapur".

"Made in Heaven" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 8.

