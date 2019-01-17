Anil Kapoor meets PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

"I had the opportunity to meet our h'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today and I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation.

"His vision and his charisma are infectious and I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person," Kapoor tweeted alongside a photograph with the prime minister.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" with daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor.