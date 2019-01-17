Anurag Kashyap to script Kill Bill ‘homage’

By Express News Service

Actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi will be collaborating with Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming ‘homage’ to Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic Kill Bill. Nikhil’s production house, Saffron Broadcast and Media, has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Uma Thurman-starrer revenge flick. The script will be written by Kashyap and the film is expected to go on floors in the middle of this year. ​

“Anurag has not taken on an independent writing project in a decade. He has only scripted films he produced or directed. The last Hindi film Anurag co-scripted was Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He is really excited about this collaboration. Nikhil has known Anurag for years now and was even supposed to act in one of his films a while ago. However, that project did not materialise.

They are happy to finally collaborate on a subject close to their hearts,” a source close to the development said, adding that the makers have already approached an A-listed actor for the lead role. The Kill Bill remake is expected to roll in the middle of the year and will be shot in Bhutan, Sikkim, Japan and Mumbai. Anurag Kashyap’s last directorial outing was Manmarziyaan. He is presently shooting for Sacred Games Season 2 in South Africa.

Nikhil Dwivedi made his production debut with the 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film received favourable reviews and was a box-office success.