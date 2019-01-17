Home Entertainment Hindi

Birthday wishes pour in for veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar

From wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi to son Farhan Akhtar to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, celebs took to social media to share their heartfelt greetings on the special day.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars extended their warm wishes for legendary writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar who is celebrating his 74th birthday today.

From wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi to son Farhan Akhtar to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, celebs took to social media to share their heartfelt greetings on the special day.

Here's what they tweeted:

Shabana Azmi: Aaj hamare liye bahut mubarak din hai.@Javedakhtarjadu ki salgirah hai aur @babaazmi ki Hindi film #Mee Raqsam ka muhurat hai #Mijwan mein.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday Pa.

Anil Kapoor: He's a magician... Everytime he puts pen to paper, his words come to life & dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday @Javedakhtarjadu saab!

Madhuri Dixit Nene: One of the many beautiful poems by @Javedakhtarjadu ji! Happy birthday sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you the best of health & happiness

Shankar Mahadevan: Happiest birthday to my friend philosopher and guide! Thank you for standing by me every moment ... learnt so much from you! A blessing for me @Javedakhtarjadu @AzmiShabana

Javed Akhtar, Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter, was born on January 17, 1945. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

READ HERE | We have spent a lot of time in a civil war within the industry: Javed Akhtar

The veteran celeb also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar birthday Shabana Azmi Farhan Akhtar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp