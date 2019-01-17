Birthday wishes pour in for veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars extended their warm wishes for legendary writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar who is celebrating his 74th birthday today.

From wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi to son Farhan Akhtar to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, celebs took to social media to share their heartfelt greetings on the special day.

Here's what they tweeted:

Shabana Azmi: Aaj hamare liye bahut mubarak din hai.@Javedakhtarjadu ki salgirah hai aur @babaazmi ki Hindi film #Mee Raqsam ka muhurat hai #Mijwan mein.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday Pa.

Anil Kapoor: He's a magician... Everytime he puts pen to paper, his words come to life & dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday @Javedakhtarjadu saab!

Madhuri Dixit Nene: One of the many beautiful poems by @Javedakhtarjadu ji! Happy birthday sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you the best of health & happiness

Shankar Mahadevan: Happiest birthday to my friend philosopher and guide! Thank you for standing by me every moment ... learnt so much from you! A blessing for me @Javedakhtarjadu @AzmiShabana

Javed Akhtar, Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter, was born on January 17, 1945. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

The veteran celeb also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award.