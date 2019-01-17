I connect strongly with kids: Sonakshi Sinha

Nandita Ravi By

Express News Service

The year 2019 is set to be huge for Sonakshi Sinha. The actor has some big releases lined up, including Dabangg 3, Mission Mangal and Kalank, which she recently wrapped up shooting for. But Sonakshi says that she would someday love to do a film that is aimed at entertaining children. “I do feel I connect strongly with kids. It could be because we’re on the same wavelength (laughs). I don’t know the reason for it, but I seem to connect instantly with kids. It would be a really great adventure to work with a movie full of children, and I hope I get such a role soon,” she says.

This is perhaps why it came as no surprise that Sonakshi was seen hobnobbing with the kids at the Nickelodeon Kids Awards recently. Dressed in an elegant blue Rayane Bacha gown with a thigh-high slit, which the actor describes as “costumey... like a warrior princess right out of a kids film,” she made quite the impact, performing a high-energy medley of Punjabi songs and lots of dhol (drum).

“Luckily, this dhol was a makeshift one, so it was not too heavy. Of course, one has to keep in mind that, throughout the act, you have to perform with the same energy level. But the fast beats and the excitement of kids in the audience just kept me going,” she says, recounting her performance.

Sonakshi, who is a fan of animated films and grew up watching Spongebob Squarepants and The Powerpuff Girls, feels that Indian folk tales should be given more prominence on television. “I’ve grown up watching international cartoons, and I’ve always longed for our folk tales to come alive on-screen. I wish there were more shows like Motu Patlu and Shiva and Rudra, which bring out the essence of Indian culture, and also entertain and educate the kids,” she says.

On the personal front, Sonakshi has been at her fittest best, which she credits to “a balanced diet, exercise and keeping my mental health in check. While you may work out and watch what you eat, it does not matter if you’re not happy. A stronger mind leads to a stronger body, and healthier life,” feels the actress, who also follows a regular workout routine — a combination of pilates and cardio.

The Lootera actress has been a victim of body shaming too, during her initial days in the industry. “I feel there is much more to a person than just looks. As long as you strive to be the best version of yourself, and are comfortable with who you are, you don’t need to pay attention to negativity. That is the mantra I follow,” she says. And, what would she like to tell young girls who face body shaming every day? “The only advice I’d give is, as long as you’re comfortable and in love with who you are, the negative opinions of people don’t matter. Your loved ones are going to adore you the way you are,” she adds.

Playing favourites

Kids film: Finding Dory

Pick from mom’s closet: Her saris and earrings

TV show: Full House